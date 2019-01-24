RBI recruitment for engineers: Applications closing soon; check how to apply, eligibility, syllabus, other details

RBI recruitment for engineers: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of junior engineer (JE). Candidates will be recruited for the post of JE civil of JE electrical. A total of 24 vacancies are in offer. Interested may apply at the official website, rbi.org.in on or before January 30, 2019.

Candidates will be selected through an online examination and language proficiency test (LPT). The online exam will be for 300 marks and is scheduled to be held in February 2019. The exact dates are yet to be announced. Shortlisted candidates will further be selected for the interview round post which job will be allotted based on the merit list.

RBI recruitment for engineers: Exam syllabus

RBI recruitment for engineers: Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Candidates should be at least 20 years of age but not more than 30 years old as on January 1, 2019. Relaxation up to five years will be given to SC, ST and relaxation of three years for OBC category candidates. For windows, separated and divorces women and PwD candidates the age relaxation of 10 years is applicable.

Education qualification: Candidates must hold a minimum three-year diploma in civil or electrical/electrical and electronic engineering from a recognised university with 55 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks criteria is 45 per cent.

Work experience: Candidates should have at least two years of work experience. In the case of degree holders, one-year work experience is also accepted. The work experience should be in the relevant field.

RBI recruitment for engineers: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll to the end of the homepage, click opportunity@RBI under more links

Step 3: Click on ‘vacancies’ in the drop down menu of ‘current vacancies’ on the new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘recruitment for post of junior engineer…’

Step 5: A new page will open, click on the link ‘application form’

Step 6: Click on ‘click here for new registration’ link (Candidates who have registered already may directly log-in)

Step 7: Fill information, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Candidates need to take a print out of duly filled form and the payment receipt for future reference.

