RBI recruitment 2020: Apply for 39 posts, salary up to Rs 33.60 lakh

RBI recruitment 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited vacancies for consultants, specialists, analysts on contract basis. A total of 39 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rbi.org.in. The application process will begin from April 9 and conclude on April 29.

Earlier, the same was to begin from March 31 but has been postponed due to coronavirus. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to go through preliminary exam followed by shortlisting by a screening committee and an interview round. The dates have not been announced yet.

RBI recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

RBI recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Age: For the posts at the level of administrator, applicant should be in the age group of 25 to 35 years. For other posts, the age is 30 to 40 years. Age will be calculated as on March 2020. Relaxation in upper age for reserved category candidates will be applicable as per norms.

Education: For the post of accounts specialist, candidates must have a CA degree. For IS auditor, socialist in forensic audit, and administrator level posts, a graduate level degree is required. For all other posts candidates should have at least a postgraduate level degree.

RBI recruitment 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 600. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 100.

RBI recruitment 2020: Salary

The recruited candidates will get a consolidated sum in the range of Rs 28.20 lakh to Rs 33.60 lakh per annum. This will also include the allowances, insurance and other salary elements.

