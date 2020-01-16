RBI recruitment 2020: Application process for 926 assistant posts ends today

RBI Assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image) RBI Assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image)

RBI recruitment 2020: The application process for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) assistant posts will be closed today. A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The candidates can apply through the website- rbi.org.in.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to pass a preliminary and the main exam. The prelims will be held on February 14 and 15 while the main will be conducted in March 2020.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 20 years of age and the upper age limit is capped at 28 years.

Education: Applicants should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll till the end, click on ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant’

Step 4: Read instructions, click on ‘recruitment for the post of assistant 2019’ right above ‘application form’ section

Step 5: Register using details, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Exam pattern:

The prelims exam will be of 100 marks of subjects include English Language, Numeric Ability, Reasoning Ability, while the Mains exam will be of 200 marks of subjects include Test of Reasoning, Test of English Langauge, Test of Numeric Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. For those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category, the fee is Rs 50.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Salary

The initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants is approximately Rs 36,091 per month and allowances extra.

