RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Check exam date, syllabus, paper pattern

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the dates for the officer grade B recruitment examinations. The officer grade B examination will be conducted on November 9, 2019.

The Phase 1 examination for the Officers in Group B post will be conducted on November 9, 2019, while the Phase 2 on December 1. For the officers in Group B, the phase 1 recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 9, while the phase 2 on December 2, 2019.

Meanwhile, the online application process for the officer Group B post will be closed on October 11, 2019. The candidates can apply through the website- rbi.org.in.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Syllabus

RRB Group B (DR)- General

Phase-I

General Awareness- 80 questions

English Language- 30 questions

Quantitative Aptitude- 30 questions

Reasoning Ability- 60 questions

Phase- II

Economic and Social Issues- Objective

English- Descriptive answers

Finance and Management- Objective

Syllabus in detail

Reasoning: Logical Reasoning, Alphanumeric Series, Ranking/Direction/Alphabet Test, Data Sufficiency, Coded Inequalities, Seating Arrangement, Puzzle, Tabulation, Syllogism, Blood Relations, Input Output, Coding Decoding

Quantitative Ability: Simplification, Profit and Loss, Mixtures and Alligations, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Surds and Indices, Work and Time, Time and Distance, Mensuration- Cylinder, Cone, Sphere, Data Interpretation, Ratio and Proportion, Percentage, Number systems

English Language: Reading Comprehension, Cloze Test, Para jumblres, Miscellaneous, Fill in the blanks, Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting, Paragraph Completion

General Awareness

Current Affairs – news on banking industry, awards and honors, books and authors, latest appointments, obituaries, new schemes of central and state governments, sports, etc.

GK – country-capital, country-currency, headquarters of financial organizations (of insurance companies), constituencies of ministers, dance forms, nuclear and thermal power stations, etc.

Banking/ Financial terms, Static Awareness, Banking and Financial Awareness

Reasoning Ability: Internet, Machine Input/ Output, Syllogism, Blood Relation, Direction Sense, Inequalities, Puzzles, Coding-Decoding, Ranking, Statement and Assumptions.

Exam pattern:

The phase 1 Prelims examination will consist of Multiple choice questions from General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning subjects

The Mains examination will consist of papers on Economic and Social Issues, English Language and Finance and Management.

The candidates who will clear the Prelims and Mains examination have to appear for interview. The interview round will carry 50 marks.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to be able to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Relaxations will be given to candidates from reserved category in the upper age limit.

Education: For general posts, candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in Bachelor’s degree or equivalent can apply. For the DEPR and DSIM post, a master’s degree or equivalent in economics or related subjects with 55 per cent marks is required

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll at the end of the page and click on ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘vacancies’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 5: Click on ‘recruitment of officer grade B’ link

Step 6: Read instructions carefully and click on ‘online application’

Step 7: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details

Step 8: Log-in using the registration number

Step 9: Fill form, upload images

Step 10: Make payment

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 850 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 100 and for staff who wishes to apply, there is no application fee.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month, including the allowances the gross emolument will be approximately Rs 77,208.

The candidates can apply online till October 11, 2019 through the website- rbi.org.in.

