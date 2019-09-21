RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Apply for 199 posts, salary up to Rs 77,208

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Applications are open for recruitment at the post of officer grade B at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rbi.org.in. The application registration and fee payment window will close on October 11.

A total of 199 vacancies are on offer. Candidates will have to undergo three-phase online examinations to be eligible for the job. The first phase of the exam will be held on November 9 while the others would follow in December.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Vacancies

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to be able to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Relaxations will be given to candidates from reserved category in the upper age limit.

Education: For general posts, candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in Bachelor’s degree or equivalent can apply. For the DEPR and DSIM post, a master’s degree or equivalent in economics or related subjects with 55 per cent marks is required.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll at the end of the page and click on ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘vacancies’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 5: Click on ‘recruitment of officer grade B’ link

Step 6: Read instructions carefully and click on ‘online application’

Step 7: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details

Step 8: Log-in using the registration number

Step 9: Fill form, upload images

Step 10: Make payment

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 850 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 100 and for staff who wishes to apply, there is no application fee.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month, including the allowances the gross emolument will be approximately Rs 77,208.