RBI office attendant exam 2020 result declared, here’s how to check

RBI office attendant exam 2020 result: The Reserve Bank of India has declared results for the Office Attendant recruitment exam 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination may check their results online at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Office Attendant recruitment exam was conducted by the RBI on April 9 and 10 to fill a total of 841 vacancies for the post of Office Attendant in the RBI offices.

RBI office attendant exam 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official RBI website opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the website homepage, click on ‘Results’ under the Current Vacancies tab

Step 3: Click on ‘Recruitment of Office Attendants 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates’

Step 4: Click on ‘Roll numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates’

Step 5: The result will now appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the result for future reference

The successful candidates have to clear the language proficiency test, identity verification, proving medical fitness, and fulfilling the other eligibility criteria. The date for the language proficiency test will be released by the RBI shortly.

Shortlisted candidates must duly complete and send relevant proformas along with self-attested copies of the required certificates to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department to the addresses of the respective regional offices by courier/ speed post so that it reaches on or before July 22. The exact address has been made available on the RBI’s website.

For more information and updates about the recruitment, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RBI website.