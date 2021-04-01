RBI Office attendant admit card 2021 released, here’s how to download

RBI Office attendant admit card 2021 available to download at rbi.org.in. File

RBI Office attendant admit card 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the admit cards for office attendants recruitment examinations on March 31. Candidates can download the call letters from rbi.org.in. The recruitment exam will be held on April 9 and 10.

RBI Office attendant exam admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Log on to the official website of the IBPS- ibps.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, click on the opportunities link

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you have to click on ‘download exam call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image.

Step 5: Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”

Step 6: In case you enter your details wrong, you can press reset and the page will be cleared, after which you can enter your details again.

The objective type multiple choice tests comprise of four sections – Reasoning, General English, General Awareness and Numerical ability of 30 marks each. A total of 120 questions are asked. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer.