RBI JE result 2019 declared: How to download? what’s next

RBI JE result 2019 declared at rbi.org.in. A total of 24 positions including 15 civil engineering and 9 electrical engineer posts are to be filled by the recruitment proces

RBI JE result 2019 available at rbi.org.in. (Representational Image)

RBI JE result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior engineer. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Selected candidates will have to complete clearing biometric verification and language proficiency test (LPT) to be eligible for the job. A total of 24 positions including 15 civil engineering and 9 electrical engineer posts are to be filled by the recruitment process.

RBI JE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in
Step 2: Scroll down to end of the page to click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘results’ under ‘current vacancies’ in the main tab
Step 5: Click on the link ‘RBI JE result..’
Step 6: Click on ‘civil’ or ‘engineering’
Step7: A list of provisionally selected roll numbers will be released

RBI JE result 2019: Documents needed

Selected candidates will have to submit –

Six copies of attestation form
Two copies of Biodata form
Caste declaration form
PwD form
Ex-serviceman form

The said forms need to be submitted to Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at any of the RBIs –

