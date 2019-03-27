RBI JE result 2019 declared: How to download? what’s next

RBI JE result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior engineer. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at rbi.org.in or opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Advertising

Selected candidates will have to complete clearing biometric verification and language proficiency test (LPT) to be eligible for the job. A total of 24 positions including 15 civil engineering and 9 electrical engineer posts are to be filled by the recruitment process.

RBI JE result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll down to end of the page to click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘results’ under ‘current vacancies’ in the main tab

Step 5: Click on the link ‘RBI JE result..’

Step 6: Click on ‘civil’ or ‘engineering’

Step7: A list of provisionally selected roll numbers will be released

RBI JE result 2019: Documents needed

Selected candidates will have to submit –

Advertising

Six copies of attestation form

Two copies of Biodata form

Caste declaration form

PwD form

Ex-serviceman form

The said forms need to be submitted to Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department at any of the RBIs –

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.