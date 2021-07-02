RBI JE 2019 exam results declared: How to check

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at - rbi.org.in. REpresentational image

Reserve Bank of India, Friday announced the results for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) exam 2019. On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the online examination, zone-wise list of roll numbers of the provisionally shortlisted candidates has been declared by RBI. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the result at rbi.org.in

“This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing Language Proficiency Test (LPT), being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Age, Educational qualification, Category, Caste Certificate as per the Government of India approved formats, etc, as stipulated in our advertisement referred to above and relieving letter from the previous employer (if any),” reads the official notification.

RBI JE 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll on vacancies tab and click on the result

Step 3: On the new window, click on ‘Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – 2019’

Step 4: In the pdf, click on the exam you appeared for

Step 5: Check your roll number in the pdf file

It may be noted that in the absence of required certificates/documents, candidates may not be appointed in the bank. Candidates need to send the required documents as mentioned in the result declaration document by courier/speed post so that it reaches the bank within 10 days of the date of publication/declaration of result.