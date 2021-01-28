RBI grade B recruitment notification 2021: Application process begins; check vacancy details, eligibility

RBI grade B recruitment notification 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released recruitment notifications inviting interested candidates to apply for the posts of officer grade B. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rbi.org.in till February 15.

A total of 322 vacancies are on offer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 35,150 per month.

RBI officer grade B recruitment 2021: Vacancies

Total posts: 322

Post wise vacancy details:

Officers grade B (general): 270

Officers grade B (DEPR): 29

Officers grade B (DSIM): 23

Eligibility criteria:

Education: For general posts, candidates with at least 60 per cent marks in Bachelor’s degree or equivalent can apply. For the DEPR and DSIM post, a master’s degree or equivalent in economics or related subjects with 55 per cent marks is required.

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to be able to apply for the post. The upper age limit is capped at 30 years. Relaxations will be given to candidates from reserved category in the upper age limit.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online exam to be conducted from March 6. For the post of grade B (general), the online exam will be held from March 6 to April 1, while for the posts of grade B (DEPR), (DSIM), the exam will be concluded on March 31.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll at the end of the page and click on ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘vacancies’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 5: Click on ‘recruitment of officer grade B’ link

Step 6: Read instructions carefully and click on ‘online application’

Step 7: Click on ‘new registration’, fill details

Step 8: Log-in using the registration number

Step 9: Fill form, upload images

Step 10: Make payment.