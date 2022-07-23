RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card released: How to download

July 23, 2022 12:50:29 pm
RBI Grade B Admit card: The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. The phase II exam will be held on August 6. Candidates can download their admit card from the official website – rbi.org.in
Candidates who qualified the phase I exam held on May 8 are eligible to apply for the phase II exam. A total of 298 vacancies have been notified by the bank for the recruitment.
RBI Grade B Phase II Admit Card 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in/opportunities
Step 2: On the homepage, click on RBI Grade B link
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Enter credentials
Step 5: Click on submit to access the admit card
Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card
The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.
RBI will conduct the phase II exams in two shifts. Paper 2 will be of Economics which will be descriptive in nature. Questions will be displayed on the computer screen and candidates have to attempt their answers on paper. This exam will be conducted in the morning shift.
Paper 3 is English in which candidates have to attempt the questions on the computer screen. This exam will be conducted in the afternoon shift.
