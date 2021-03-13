RBI Grade B Phase I results 2021 declared: How to check

Know how to chekc result

RBI Grade-B Phase I results 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today declared the results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online at rbi.org.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in.

As per the RBI, phase-II examination for GR B DR (General) is scheduled to be conducted on April 1, the admit cards are expected to release by the next week. For DEPR and DSIM -2021, the examination will be held on March 31, 2021.

All shortlisted candidates should submit the following documents latest by March 22, 2021, to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in — bio-data, proof of date of birth, certificate of educational qualification, a copy of caste/economic/medical certificate for SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS/ PwD candidates.

How to check RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in to click here to check the selected candidates list

Step2: On the homepage, click on the link “Results” appearing under the “Current Vacancies” tab

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Result of Phase-I/Paper-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B – DR (General), DEPR/DSIM – 2021”

Step 4: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Click on the link to check the results. The RBI Grade-B Phase-I results 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the results and take the print out for future use.

A total of 322 vacancies are on offer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 35,150 per month.