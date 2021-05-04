RBI Grade B Phase 2 results 2021 declared, check list of shortlisted candidates

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced the result of phase II of its grade B recruitment examination 2021 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the RBI grade B exam can check their results at opportunities.rbi.org.in or they can click here. The second phase of the RBI Grade B exam was held on April 1, 2021.

The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.

Candidates who have cleared the exam, their interviews schedule will be intimated in due course. The interview call letters will be sent to in phases (in due course) on their registered email address.

The successful candidates have to send scanned copies of their eligibility documents at documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021, failing which it will be assumed that they are not interested in further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates.

A total of 322 vacancies are on offer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 35,150 per month.