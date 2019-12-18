RBI grade B officer result declared: Steps to check merit list, interview dates

RBI result grade B officer: Check at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image) RBI result grade B officer: Check at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image)

RBI grade-B result: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of grade-B at its official website, rbi.org.in.

The selected candidates will now have to appear for the interview. The interview rounds will be held from January 13 and will continue till last week of March, 2020. The interview call letter is yet to be released.

RBI Grade B result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘opportunities@RBI’ at the bottom of the page

Step 3: In the new page, click on ‘result’ under ‘vacancies’

Step 4: In the new page, click on ‘result of phase-II exam for direct recruitment’

Step 5: Click on the link ‘roll number of candidates shortlisted for interview’.

Step 6: A PDF will open, check roll-number

A total of 199 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Selected candidates will draw a starting basic pay of Rs 35,150 per month, including the allowances the gross emolument will be approximately Rs 77,208.

