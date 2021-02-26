RBI grade B officer admit card 2021 released, how to download

RBI grade B officer admit card 2021: The Reserve bank of India (RBI) released the admit card on February 26 for the recruitment exam for the post of officer at the grade B at the national bank. The candidates can download the admit card through the website- rbi.org.in, ibpsonline.ibps.in.

The recruitment exam will be held from March 6. For the post of grade B (general), the online exam will be held from March 6 to April 1, while for the posts of grade B (DEPR), (DSIM), the exam will be concluded on March 31.

RBI grade B officer admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ at the end of the page

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘call letter’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on admission letter for paper I for post of officer in grade B

Step 5: Click on ‘admit letter – paper I’, log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear, download it and take a print out for further reference.

A total of 322 vacancies are on offer. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 35,150 per month.