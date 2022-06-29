RBI Grade B Officer 2022: Cut-off, mark sheet released

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released RBI Grade B 2022 cut-off for Phase I Officer Grade – B (General) -Dr. Candidates can download the cut-off information of RBI Grade B 2022 by visiting the official website of RBI — rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B exam was conducted on May 28, 2022. Candidates need to enter the roll number and date of birth on the login page to download the cut-off and mark sheets.

RBI Grade B phase 1: How to download mark sheet and cut off

Step 1: Visit RBI’s official website — rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the home page, there will be a link that reads “Oppertunity@RBI”.

Step 3: Click on result link under the ‘current vacancies’ tab.

Step 4: Click the link “Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I online examination for recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Panel Year-2022”.

Step 5: Next, login with roll number and date of birth, and click the find button. Your RBI Grade B 2022 cut-off marks will appear on your screen. Download for future reference.

The RBI Grade B 2022 cut-off includes the minimum qualification marks a candidate should score to move into the next phase of the recruitment process. The exam authorities released the RBI Grade B result 2022 on June 7 for Phase I.

The Grade B 2022 result will have a list of shortlisted candidates. The qualified candidates in phase 1 are eligible to appear for the RBI Grade B phase 2 exam, for which admit cards will be issued soon on the official website.