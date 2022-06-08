scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
RBI Grade B Phase 1 2022 result declared; here’s how to check

The Phase 1 RBI Grade B exam was conducted from May 28, 2022. Candidates who appeared in the phase 1 exam can download and check their results at the official website — rbi.org.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
Updated: June 8, 2022 5:00:58 pm
RBI result 1200RBI Grade B phase 1 exam result available at rbi.org.in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2022 for the officers (general) post. Candidates who appeared in the phase 1 exam can download and check their results at the official website — rbi.org.in.

The Phase 1 RBI Grade B exam was conducted on May 28, 2022. 

RBI Grade B result 2022 phase 1: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the RBI official website — rbi.org.in 

Step 2: Click the link that reads “Oppertunity@RBI” available below on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the result link under the current vacancies tab. 

Step 4: After that click on the “Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B – DR (General)-PY 2022”. 

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen, check your roll number and download the RBI Grade B result 2022 pdf for future reference 

The RBI Grade B 2022 result will contain the list of shortlisted candidates’ roll number. The qualified candidates in phase 1 will be eligible to appear for RBI Grade B phase 2 exam 2022. The RBI Grade B admit card 2022 for phase 2 will be issued soon on the official website.

 

