RBI Grade B Phase 1 2022 result declared; here’s how to check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2022 for the officers (general) post. Candidates who appeared in the phase 1 exam can download and check their results at the official website — rbi.org.in.

The Phase 1 RBI Grade B exam was conducted on May 28, 2022.

RBI Grade B result 2022 phase 1: How to download

Step 1: Visit the RBI official website — rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click the link that reads “Oppertunity@RBI” available below on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the result link under the current vacancies tab.

Step 4: After that click on the “Result of Phase-I examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade B – DR (General)-PY 2022”.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen, check your roll number and download the RBI Grade B result 2022 pdf for future reference

The RBI Grade B 2022 result will contain the list of shortlisted candidates’ roll number. The qualified candidates in phase 1 will be eligible to appear for RBI Grade B phase 2 exam 2022. The RBI Grade B admit card 2022 for phase 2 will be issued soon on the official website.