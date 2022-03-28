RBI Grade B 2022 application process begins; here’s how to apply

The Reserve Bank of India has released the application form for the recruitment of Grade-B officers in the bank. The last date to apply for the recruitment exam is April 18, 6 pm. Candidates can apply online at the official website – rbi.org.in

The phase I exam will be held on May 28. Candidates who qualify phase I will then appear for the phase II exam which will be held on June 25. A total of 298 vacancies have been notified by the bank for recruitment.

RBI Grade B recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on RBI Grade B notification

Step 3: Click on “Apply online” link

Step 4: Enter required information and submit

Step 5: Make fee payment

Step 6: Download and print application form for future reference

RBI Grade B: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfil the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts.

Age criteria: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on January 01, 2022. However, the age criteria is relaxed for candidates belonging to the reserved category, holding prior experience in banking sector and/or possessing MPhil. and PhD qualification

Academic qualification: Candidate should possess graduation in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60 per cent marks or post-graduation in any discipline / Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 55 per cent marks