RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download                 

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. The phase I exam will be held on May 28. Applicants can download their admit card from the official website – rbi.org.in

Candidates who qualify phase I will then appear for the phase II exam which will be held on June 25. A total of 298 vacancies have been notified by the bank for recruitment.

RBI Grade B 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in/opportunities

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RBI Grade B link

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter credentials

Step 5: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card

The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.