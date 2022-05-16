scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
RBI Grade B 2022 admit card released; here’s how to download                 

Candidates who qualify phase I will then appear for the phase II exam which will be held on June 25. A total of 298 vacancies have been notified by the bank for recruitment.           

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
May 16, 2022 10:46:09 am
rbi admit cardApplicants can download their admit card from the official website - rbi.org.in (Representative image)

The Reserve Bank of India has released the admit card for Grade-B officers recruitment exam 2022. The phase I exam will be held on May 28. Applicants can download their admit card from the official website – rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in/opportunities

Step 2: On the homepage, click on RBI Grade B link

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter credentials

Step 5: Click on submit to access the admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card

The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.

 

              

