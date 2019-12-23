Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification for 926 posts out: Check how to apply, eligibility, pay scale

RBI Assistant Recruitment: The application process has open today and will be closed by January 16 at official website rbi.org.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 6:54:40 pm
RBI, RBI jobs, RBI careers, rbi.org.in, reserve bank of india, rbi jobs, rbi assistant notification, rbi assistant application form, rbi.org.in, sarkari bank naukri, govt bank jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs RBI Assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invited applications for the post of assistant at its official website — rbi.org.in. The application process has open today and will be closed by January 16. A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to pass a preliminary and the main exam. The prelims will be held on February 14 and 15 while the main will be conducted in March 2020.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Exam pattern

Prelims:

rbi.org.in, rbi. rbi careers, rbi jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, banking jobs

Mains:

rbi.org.in, rbi. rbi careers, rbi jobs, employment news, sarkari naukri, banking jobs

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 20 years of age and the upper age limit is capped at 28 years.

Education: Applicants should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, scroll till the end, click on ‘opportunities@RBI’
Step 3: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant’
Step 4: Read instructions, click on ‘recruitment for the post of assistant 2019’ right above ‘application form’ section
Step 5: Register using details, verify
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make payment

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. For those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category, the fee is Rs 50.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Salary

The initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants is approximately Rs 36,091 per month and allowances extra.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement