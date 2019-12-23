RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification for 926 posts out: Check how to apply, eligibility, pay scale

RBI Assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image) RBI Assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.rog.in. (Representational image)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 Notification: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) invited applications for the post of assistant at its official website — rbi.org.in. The application process has open today and will be closed by January 16. A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates need to pass a preliminary and the main exam. The prelims will be held on February 14 and 15 while the main will be conducted in March 2020.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Exam pattern

Prelims:

Mains:

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 20 years of age and the upper age limit is capped at 28 years.

Education: Applicants should have at least a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll till the end, click on ‘opportunities@RBI’

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RBI Assistant’

Step 4: Read instructions, click on ‘recruitment for the post of assistant 2019’ right above ‘application form’ section

Step 5: Register using details, verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 450 as the application fee. For those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category, the fee is Rs 50.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Salary

The initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants is approximately Rs 36,091 per month and allowances extra.

