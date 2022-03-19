RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Check last-week preparation tips

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct the RBI Assistant recruitment examination 2022 for 950 posts on March 26 and 27. The RBI Assistant admit card 2022 can be released any time soon at the official website of RBI, which is rbi.org.in. Those who qualify the preliminary round will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Mains exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in May 2022.

In order to get the desired result in the RBI Assistant exam, it is important for the aspirants to have an effective preparation strategy. Prior to that, one must have a clear idea about the syllabus. As per the RBI Assistant syllabus 2022, the preliminary examination has three tests namely English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. The question paper is set for a total of 100 questions of 100 marks for which duration of 60 minutes is given to the candidates. There is a provision of negative marking i

Here are some last-minute preparation tips that can help one to boost up their preparation.

During the last stage of preparation, due priority should be given to mock tests. A minimum of 20 to 25 mock tests should be attempted by the candidate. However, they should also keep at least one hour for analysing the outcomes received in the mock tests. The numerical ability paper mainly tests the candidate’s calculation and mathematical speed. Hence, it is advisable to practice more and more questions from these segments. To prepare for English, the candidate should devote at least one hour to reading newspapers or magazines. Additionally, they can appear for the sectional mock test. To strengthen the vocabulary part, a lot of reading and revision is needed. In these last few days, candidates are advised to focus and work on their strengths by not bothering about their weak areas. Practice previous year’s question papers and analyse the performance at the end, to have an idea of the same. Last but not the least, candidates should maintain their calm, eat and sleep properly, as there are few days left for the exam. Instead of referring to any new books or topics, candidates should focus on revising what they’ve already read and studied.

Also Read | UPPSC invites applications for departmental exam 2022; check details here

RBI Assistant result of prelims will decide whether a candidate will be able to appear for the Mains examination or not. Getting high merit in Mains will allow a candidate to appear for Language Proficiency Test. Though LPT is qualifying in nature, it is mandatory for every candidate to appear in it. The final selection of a candidate will be based on their performance in Mains online exam.