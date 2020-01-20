RBI assistant recruitment applications closing today, check how to apply, salary other details

RBI assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.org.in. (Representational image) RBI assistant recruitment: Apply at rbi.org.in. (Representational image)

RBI assistant recruitment: After extending the last date to apply for the recruitment at the post of an assistant, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be closing the application process today. Interested candidates who have still not applied can submit their form at the official website, rbi.org.in. A total of 926 candidates will be hired under this recruitment.

Selected applicants will have to appear for a preliminary test to be held on February 14 and 15. Those who clear prelims will be called for the main exam followed by an interview round. Those having a bachelor’s degree in the age group of 20-28 years can apply.

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll to the end of the page and click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links‘

Step 3: On the new page, click on ‘vacancies’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on the link saying ‘recruitment post of assistant’

Step 5: Read the notification and click on application form link ‘RBI assistant recruitment’

Step 6: Open the link ‘click here for new registration’ at the top-right

Step 7: Register using details, verify the same to create log-in id

Step 8: Log-in using registration number

Step 9: Fill form, upload documents

Step 10: Pay fee, submit

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Fee

A fee of Rs 450 is applicable, however, reserve category candidates will have to pay Rs 50 only.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a basic salary of Rs 36,09, further allowances will be given extra on a monthly basis.

