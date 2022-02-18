RBI Assistant recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 950 posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications for 950 posts of assistant in various offices of the Bank. The application process began on February 17 and the last date to apply for the exam is March 8, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at – rbi.org,in

As per the notice, selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The preliminary exam will be conducted on March 26 and 27 while the main exam will be conducted in May.

RBI Assistant recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the assistant posts, candidates have to meet the following eligibility criteria:

Age: Candidates between 20 and 28 years are eligible to apply. Candidates must have been born not earlier than February 2, 1994 and not later than February 1, 2002 (both days including) are only eligible to apply.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates must havet a bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks (pass class for SC/ST/PwBD candidates) in the aggregate and the knowledge of word processing on PC.

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050.