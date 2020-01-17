RBI Assistant recruitment 2020 application date extended

RBI Assistant: Apply at rbi.org.in. (Representational image) RBI Assistant: Apply at rbi.org.in. (Representational image)

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the last date to apply and pay fee for the recruitment at the post of assistant. Now, candidates can apply till January 20 while the application process was to conclude on January 16. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, ibpsonline.ibps.in and rbi.org.in.

A total of 926 posts are advertised by the RBI. To be hired candidates will have to clear a two-tier exam – prelims, mains followed by interview round. The prelims will be held on February 14 and 15. Those who clear prelims will appear for RBI Assistant Main in March.

Read| RBI Assistant notification

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more link ‘section at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘vacancies’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on ‘recruitment post of assistant’

Step 5: Then click on the link ‘RBI assistant recruitment’ to open log-in/ registration page

Step 6: Choose the link ‘click here for new registration’

Step 7: Register using details and verify

Step 8: Log-in using registration number

Step 9: Fill form, upload documents

Step 10: Pay fee, submit

RBI Assistant recruitment 2020: Application fee

An application fee of Rs 450 will be applicable. For those belonging to SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen category, the fee is Rs 50.

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020 notification: Salary

The initial monthly salary for the selected candidates will be approximately Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd