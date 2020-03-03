RBI Assistant prelims result declared: Check merit list, Main exam date and pattern

RBI assistant prelims result: Check at rbi.org.in. (File Photo) RBI assistant prelims result: Check at rbi.org.in. (File Photo)

RBI Assistant Prelims result: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result for the preliminary recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant at its official website, rbi.org.in. Those who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for Main exam scheduled to be held on March 29 (Sunday).

Mains will have 200 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will get 135 minutes to solve the exam. Exam will have five sections – reasoning, English, numerical ability, general awareness, computer knowledge. Those who clear Main will then be called for a language proficiency test (LPT). A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

RBI Assistant Prelims result: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’ in ‘more link’ section at end of the page

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Click on link of selected candidates

Step 6: A PDF will open, check name

Selected candidates will get an initial monthly salary of approximately Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.

