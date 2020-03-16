RBI Assistant prelims mark sheet released: Steps to download, Main exam details

RBI Assistant result: Check at rbi.org.in (Representational image) RBI Assistant result: Check at rbi.org.in (Representational image)

RBI Assistant prelims result mark sheet: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list for the recruitment exam held for the post of assistant at its official website, rbi.org.in. A total of 926 vacancies are advertised under this notification.

The result was declared in the first week of March and now candidates can check their individual scores. The preliminary exam was held on February 14 and 15. Those who clear the test will be able to appear for the main test.

RBI Assistant prelims result mark sheet: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under ‘more links’

Step 3: Click on ‘results’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Log-in using credentials, check results

RBI Assistant prelims result marksheet: Main exam pattern

RBI Assistant main exam will have 200 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will get 135 minutes to solve the exam that will have five sections – reasoning, English, numerical ability, general awareness, computer knowledge. Those who clear the main will then be called for a language proficiency test (LPT).

RBI Assistant prelims result marksheet: Salary

The initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants is approximately Rs 36,091 per month and allowances extra.

