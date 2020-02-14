RBI Assistant prelims 2020: Paper difficulty level moderate, check analysis of day 1

RBI Assistant prelims 2020: Check paper analysis of day 1 RBI Assistant prelims 2020: Check paper analysis of day 1

RBI Assistant prelims 2020: The Reserve Bank of India conducted the prelims assistant examinations on Friday, February 14, and as per the candidates, the difficulty level was moderate. The prelims examination is being conducted in four shifts on February 14 and 15, 2020.

According to Abhishek Patil, CEO and Co-founder at Oliveboard, “The overall difficulty level of the exam stood at easy to moderate level. No big surprises were thrown by the RBI. the regular paper pattern was followed. Candidates found the reasoning section easy.”

RBI Assistant prelims 2020: Check section wise analysis of day 1

Reasoning Ability

The overall section was distributed between syllogism, inequality, direction sense and puzzle-based DI’s. The candidates attempted almost 32-35 questions in this section which gives the idea of the difficulty level of the paper. Miscellaneous questions were also a part of the section but were simple to solve.

Numerical Ability

Simplification had the highest share in the exam for the numerical ability section. Only 1 DI was included in shift 1 of the RBI Assistant examination making it convenient for the aspirants. The section is considered easy.

English Language

The difficulty level of the exam was very easy. Direct questions were asked in the exam and it was not tricky. RC, Cloze Test, error detection, fillers were part of the exam. No questions from para jumbles or re-arrangement were there in the exam.

A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Those who clear prelims will be called for Main which will be held in March 2020 followed by interview.

