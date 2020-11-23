RBI Assistant main exam 2020 analysis: Difficulty level is ‘moderate’, check candidates’ reactions

Candidates appearing for RBI Assistant mains on November 22 maintaing COVID-19 social distancing. Express Photo by Arnab Mitra/ Representational

RBI Assistant mains exam 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conducted the main recruitment exam for the post of assistant on November 22. The candidates who had appeared in the recruitment exam found the paper as moderate, while questions on numerical ability and general awareness sections are a bit difficult.

The exams were held on sections of English Language, reasoning ability, numerical ability, computer knowledge and general awareness.

Kingshuk Srivastava, an aspirant analysed the paper as moderate, however, he found questions from general awareness, numerical ability sections a bit difficult. “In the numerical ability sections, questions on sets, linear graphs were the most difficult to attempt.”

Another candidate Shreya Goswami said that the questions on numerical ability were difficult to solve, and the general awareness sections comprised of uncommon questions. “The questions in general awareness comprised questions on ICGS-C452, pandemonium book, which was quite uncommon, while the numerical section was a bit difficult and lengthy. However, the questions on other sections were easy to attempt.”

Abhishek Patil, CEO of Oliveboard analysed the overall difficulty level of the paper as moderate. “The numerical ability, general awareness section was the most difficult compared to the sections of English Language, reasoning and computer ability,” he said.

While analysing the English section, Abhishek said, “This section was a mix of RC, fillers, and phrase-replacement based questions. Sentence rearrangement was asked in this section where candidates had to properly arrange the sentences to form a coherent paragraph.”

The reasoning section stressed on the linear seating arrangement, circular seating arrangement, colour, and alphabet puzzle, while questions on computer knowledge were on the application part — MS office, basics of computer operations, computer security and virus, said the Oliveboard co-founder. Both the general awareness and numerical ability sections were difficult to attempt.

The candidates who will clear the main will have to appear for the interview round. A total of 926 posts will be filled in the recruitment drive. The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.

