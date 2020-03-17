RBI Assistant Main 2019 postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

RBi Assistant Main exam was scheduled to be held on March 29 (Representational image) RBi Assistant Main exam was scheduled to be held on March 29 (Representational image)

RBI Assistant Main: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the recruitment exam for the post of assistant. The RBI exam was scheduled to be held on March 29. The revised dates are not yet announced. The RBI stated the outbreak of novel coronavirus as the reason behind the postponement.

The RBI in its latest notice said, “In view of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in the larger interest of candidate’s safety and well-being, the online Main examination has been postponed. The fresh date/s for the examination will be announced later on Bank’s website.”

The RBI assistant Main exam will have 200 questions to be solved in 135 minutes. The section will have five sections – reasoning, English, numerical ability, general awareness, computer knowledge. Each question for one mark. Those who clear Main will be called for a language proficiency test (LPT).

A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. The initial monthly Gross emoluments for assistants is approximately Rs 36,091 per month and allowances extra.

Meanwhile, for the ongoing SSC CHSL exam, the SSC has made several changes in conducting the exam including allowing masks in the exam and making biometric registration to thumb-impression based registration. CBSE has also allowed students to carry sanitizers and masks inside the exam halls. Several boards are allowing students to sit at one meter distance to avoid any contact.

