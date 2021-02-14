scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 14, 2021
Latest news

RBI Assistant final result 2019 released: How to check

RBI Assistant final result 2019: The candidates will be hired for 926 vacancies, and get a remuneration of Rs 36,091 with allowances extra. Check result at rbi.org.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 11:11:35 am
RBI result 1200RBI Assistant final exam result will be available at rbi.org.in

RBI Assistant final result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- rbi.org.in.

RBI Assistant final result 2019: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’ in ‘more link’ section at end of the page

Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on the result link

Step 5: Click on link of selected candidates

Step 6: A PDF will open, check name.

Top Education News
Click here for more

The candidates were selected on the basis of prelims, mains followed by an interview round. They will be hired for 926 vacancies, and get a remuneration of Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 14: Latest News

Advertisement