RBI Assistant final result 2019 released: How to check

February 14, 2021 11:11:35 am
RBI Assistant final result 2019: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of assistant. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the website- rbi.org.in.
RBI Assistant final result 2019: How to check merit list
Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Opportunities@RBI’ in ‘more link’ section at end of the page
Step 3: Click on ‘Result’ under ‘current vacancies’
Step 4: Click on the result link
Step 5: Click on link of selected candidates
Step 6: A PDF will open, check name.
The candidates were selected on the basis of prelims, mains followed by an interview round. They will be hired for 926 vacancies, and get a remuneration of Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.
