RBI Assistant Exam 2022: Check out strategy to achieve high score

The RBI Assistant exam is just around the corner. This year, there are a total of 950 vacancies announced with 48 backlogs (inclusive of horizontal and vertical reservations), making the RBI assistant exam highly competitive.

Aspirants must be well-prepared to score the highest merit to get through such cut-throat competition. Here are some tips that can help you qualify for the RBI Assistant exam with flying colours.

Follow the final days’ study plan

The final days are crucial for performing the best during an exam. Many aspirants fail to make it till the last; this is not due to a lack of strategy but due to the inability to implement it effectively. Divide your study time in the remaining days as 10 per cent study, 40 per cent revision, and 50 per cent practising test series, mock tests and previous years’ papers.

Follow a subject-wise prep strategy

Check out the latest exam pattern, previous years marking schemes, cut-off etc. This gives you an idea about how much to score to qualify for the exam. The RBI Assistant Preliminary examination will contain questions from three subjects: Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability, and English Language.

The questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and maybe in the form of a passage or graph followed by around 5 questions related to it. As per the exam pattern, 100 questions will be asked for 1 mark each, to be answered in 60 minutes. There will also be 1/4th negative marking for each wrong answer.

Topic-wise strategy for RBI assistant preliminary exam

1. Numerical Ability: Rely on revision using notes and condensed information rather than from a book. Make separate notes for all the formulae and short tricks. Practice as many numerical problems as possible; this section is purely based on practice and thorough revision.

2. Reasoning Ability: The syllabus of this section might be vast, so pick out the most important topics and get command over them; it will help you attempt maximum questions in the exam. Some of the common yet essential topics of this section are:

Syllogism

Analogy

Coding-Decoding

Data Sufficiency

Puzzles

3. English language: An easy subject for well-read students, but it can prove to be a massive challenge for everyone else. Dedicating a significant portion of your time in practising English related questions that come in RBI Assistant Prelims per day will be enough for a good score but do not forget to revise all that you have studied. The questions will be in the form of comprehension passages, synonyms, and fill in the blanks or error detection.

Effective techniques to overcome the exam anxiety

Realise that you won’t be able to do anything too grand in these few days. So, don’t pick a new topic now that had you not prepared before.

Refrain from even checking out what you haven’t prepared for, as the vastness of the topic may induce anxiety.

Have a good 7-8 hours of sleep/day before the day of the examination

Do not rely on various sources for knowledge even for revision; instead, limit your sources and revise frequently.

Changing your surroundings is an excellent alternative for being calm and collected, such as switching your study locations. Exploring some outdoor places will also help you keep calm and composed.

(The author is Rohit Manglik, CEO of EduGorilla)