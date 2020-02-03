RBI assistant prelims admit card 2020 released: Check steps to download, exam pattern

RBI assistant admit card: Download at rbi.org.in (Representational image) RBI assistant admit card: Download at rbi.org.in (Representational image)

RBI assistant admit card 2020: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the preliminary exam to be held for the post of assistant. Those who have registered for the job can download their admit card from the official website, rbi.org.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 14 and 15, 2020.

A total of 926 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Those who clear prelims will be called for Main which will be held in March 2020 followed by interview. The exact dates are yet to be announced yet.

RBI assistant admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rbi.org.in

Step 2: Scroll to the end of the page, click on ‘opportunities@RBI’ under the ‘more links’

Step 3: Click on ‘call letter’ under ‘current vacancies’

Step 4: Click on admit card link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Admit card will appear in the dashboard

RBI assistant admit card 2020: Exam pattern

Selected candidates will get an initial monthly salary of approximately Rs 36,091 with allowances extra.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd