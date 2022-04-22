RBI Assistant 2022 result declared; here’s how to check

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the results of RBI Assistant recruitment examination 2022. The exam was conducted on March 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates can check their results on the official website – rbi.org.in

Those who have qualified the preliminary round will now appear for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in May 2022.

RBI Assistant 2022 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab

Step 3: On the new page, click on current vacancies link

Step 4: Click on the RBI Assistant result link 2022

Step 5: In the result pdf. Check your roll number

The RBI Assistant application process began on February 17 and the last date to apply was March 8. As per the notice, selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050.