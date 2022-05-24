RBI Assistant 2022 prelims scorecard released; here’s how to download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the scorecards of RBI Assistant recruitment examination 2022. The exam was conducted on March 26 and 27 and the result was declared on April 22. Candidates can download the scorecard at the official website – rbi.org.in

A total of 950 posts were notified for this recruitment drive. As per the notice, selection for the post will be through a country-wide competitive examination in two phases i.e. preliminary and main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

RBI Assistant 2022 prelims scorecard: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on “Opportunities at RBI”

Step 3: Under ‘current vacancies” click on result link

Step 4: Click on the scorecard link and enter credentials

Step 5: Click on submit to acces the scorecard.

Assistants will draw a starting basic pay of ₹ 20,700/- per month and other allowances, viz. Dearness Allowance, House Rent Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, Transport Allowance etc., as admissible from time to time. At present, initial monthly Gross emoluments for Assistants will be approximately ₹ 45,050.