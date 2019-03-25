Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2019: Salary above Rs 1 lakh, 83 vacancies

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited recruitment 2019: Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, a government of India Undertaking has advertised for various vacant posts. The online application process for the vacant positions has been started, and the candidates can apply online till April 8, 2019.

Advertising

The selected candidates will get a salary around Rs 1.4 lakh (1,40,000) per month. The candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in various disciplines according to posts.

Vacancy details:

Total vacant posts: 83

Post wise vacancy details:

Officer (Marketing): 15

Officer (Fire): 5

Engineer (Electrical): 20

Engineer (Chemical): 41

Engineer (Environmental): 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to possess Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Technical/ Chemical Engineering from a recognised university or institution approved by University Grants Commission (UGC).

The candidates need to possess minimum two years of experience according to posts.

Advertising

For post wise various educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 30 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs (40,000 to 1,40,000).

Selection process:

The candidates need to be selected on the basis of recruitment examinations conducted by the organisation.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply online through the official website, rcfltd.com on or before April 8, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply online: April 8, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.