Rajya Sabha invites graduate, post graduates for internship programme

Rajya Sabha has invited eligible students to apply for the internship programme. The students pursuing graduation, post graduation can send duly filled applications both online and offline. Interested candidates can mail the duly filled applications to rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in or can download the application form through the website- rajyasabha.nic.in, and have to send it at the address written below by March 31, 2020.

Student who has secured a degree in any discipline can apply. Through this internship, the candidate will get an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the working of Indian Parliament. The interns will be selected by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as per the direction of Secretary-General, Rajya Sabha.

The details of the Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships including eligibility, duration etc and the application form are available on the Rajya Sabha website: rajyasabha.nic.in under the head ‘Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) Scheme’. The prescribed format of the application form is available at Annexure V, the Upper House notification mentioned.

The candidates need to send the duly filled application to Shri S. D. Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 517, Fifth Floor, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi – 110001 or may be forwarded through e-mail at rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in.

The duration of the fellowship is 18 months which is extendable up to six months. The fellows are entitled to get a grant of Rs 8 lakh plus Rs 50,000 as contingency grant.

