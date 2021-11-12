Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law invites applications for 40 teaching/non-teaching posts

The Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab, is inviting applications for teaching/ non-teaching posts on regular basis. Application form and details for vacancies can be downloaded from rgnul.ac.in

A total of 40 administrative, teaching and non-teaching positions are vacant at the university. Eligible candidates can apply for the following posts — registrar, finance officer, deputy registrar, assistant registrar, administrative officer, professor in law, professor in management, associate professor in law, assistant professor in management, deputy librarian (non-academic), assistant librarian (non-academic).

Read | Follow these preparation tips to crack UGC NET 2021 in first attempt

For the posts of professors, candidates having specialisation in ADR, cyber law including data protection or AI, business law, international trade law, criminal law, environment and natural resources law, IPR would be preferred.

Applicants can check the detailed requirements, application process and steps for application fee submission at rgnul.ac.in/vacancy.aspx.

For the vacant posts of assistant professor, specialisation in business law, constitutional law, criminal law, banking/insurance law, space & aviation law, media and communication law, international private law or public law, ADR will be preferred.

Candidates can download the application forms from the official website of the university. The duly filled application forms must be sent to recruitment@rgnul.ac.in on or before December 6. Applicants can also send a hard copy of the application form along with draft/proof of online payment to Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab.