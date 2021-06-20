Rajasthan government to create over 10,000 posts for computer teachers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval for the creation of 10,453 posts for computer teachers and asked for immediate recruitment on a contract basis, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The decision has been taken with a view to improve the quality of education in the state schools and to connect the students with computer education, the state government has decided to create a new cadre of computer teachers, it said. According to the proposal, a total of 9,862 posts of basic computer instructor and 591 senior computer instructor posts will be created in the Education Department.

Read | REET 2021 exam postponed again

The pay scale and desired qualification for a basic computer instructor will be equivalent to the post of information assistant in the Department of Information Technology and for a senior computer instructor, the pay scale and qualification will be equivalent to the post of an assistant programmer.

A basic instructor will get Rs 18,500 per month as remuneration, Rs 23,700 per month for senior instructor and Rs 33,800 per month for senior instructor on promotion. The eligible candidates will be employed on these posts with transparency through competitive examination under necessary urgent recruitment on a contract basis, the statement said.

Recently, the Board of secondary education, Rajasthan postponed the Rajasthan eligibility exam for teachers, REET 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 and now stands deferred until the situation is conducive. Fresh exam dates will be notified by the board in due course of time.