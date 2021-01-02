Rajasthan sub-inspector recruitment 2016 medical exam schedule released

Candidates who were selected under the recruitment exam conducted to fill-in posts of Rajasthan sub-inspector 2016 will now have to appear for the medical check-up exam. The medical exam will begin on January 4. A list of candidates along with exam dates has been released at the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in.

A schedule has been released and candidates need to bring two passport size photos and related documents to the exam as per the schedule. In case a candidate does not wish to appear for the exam will have to write to the authorities.

Further, the notice revealed that being called for the medical test does not guarantee a job. An appointment letter will only be released after proper verification.

Meanwhile, the answer key for the Rajasthan police constable recruitment 2019 has also been released.