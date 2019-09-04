Rajasthan Staff Selection Board RSSB Junior Scientific Assistant exam schedule released, check date sheet

RSSB Junior Scientific Assistant exam schedule 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam schedule for the Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA) recruitment examinations. The recruitment examination will be conducted from September 14 to 22, 2019.

The admit card for the recruitment examination will be available online from September 9, 2019 after 2 pm. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Junior Scientific Assistant exam admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Rajasthan SSB in the notice has stated that it has taken strict measures to prevent cheating and if any candidate is held cheating, a police case will be filed against them and they will be barred from giving any exam by the Board.

