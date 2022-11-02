scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Rajasthan RSMSSB invites application for community health officers; how to apply

RSMSSB Community Health Officer recruitment 2022: The online application will be open from November 8 to December 7, candidates will be able to apply at the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, RSMSSB, Rajasthan SSB, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Community Health Officer, RSMSSB Community Health Officer 2022, RSMSSB 2022, RSMSSB Community Health Officer applications, sarkari naukri, Government jobs, govt. jobsRajasthan SSB, RSMSSB Community Health Officer: The application fee is Rs. 450 (Express Photo by Javed Raja/ Representative Image)

Rajasthan SSB 2022, RSMSSB Community Health Officer: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur today invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer. A total of 3071 posts which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Aspirants will be able to fill the form from November 8 to December 7 and pay the fees via online mode or through facilitation centres.

Rajasthan SSB 2022, RSMSSB Community Health Officer: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link or login on the sso.rajasthan.gov portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your details such as name, age, gender, etc.

Step 4: Once registered, candidates have to enter their details such as father’s name, etc… and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: If the candidate registers through SSO id they have to submit their class 10 marksheet and an identification proof.

Step 6: To pay the fees, the candidates have to generate an application ID on the recruitment portal

Step 7: Pay the fees and download the application form for future reference

In case of any issue faced by the candidates, they can call on the helpline number 0141-2221424/ 0141-2221425

The application fee for candidates belonging to the unreserved, creamy layer of other backward classes/most backward classes is Rs 450. The fee for candidates belonging to non-creamy layer of backward classes, most backward classes and EWS candidates of Rajasthan is Rs 350. And, fees for people belonging to differently-abled category and SC, ST is Rs 250.

The candidate should be above the age of 21 and below 40 years of age. There is an age relation of 5 years for aspirants belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, most backward class. Women candidates belonging to the unreserved category will also be eligible for 5 years age relaxation, whereas women belonging to aforementioned reserved categories will get 10 years of age relaxation. Ex-army personnel will have an upper age limit of 50 years.

The aspirants should have a BSc in Community Health, Nurse (GNM or BSc), Ayurveda practitioner (BAMS) from a recognised institute.

