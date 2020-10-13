Rajasthan RUHS cancels medical officers exam

RUHS Medical Officers recruitment exam 2020: Download hall ticket at ruhsraj.org. Representational image/ Express photo by Ashish Kale

RUHS Medical Officers recruitment exam 2020: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS Jaipur) has cancelled the online recruitment exam for the post of medical officers scheduled on October 13. According to the university, “The recruitment exam has been cancelled due to technical reasons. Any update in this regard will be published on website and will also be sent through SMS to all the candidates.” The recruitment exam will be conducted for 2000 vacant posts.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also released the admit card for the exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam to be held in both online and offline mode can download the hall ticket through the official website- ruhsraj.org.

RUHS Medical Officers recruitment exam 2020: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- ruhsraj.org

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link for online/ offline applicant

Step 3: In the new window, enter candidate name, father’s name, date of birth and mobile number

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

About RUHS

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) was established on February 25, 2005 under the Act of State Government” The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Act, 2005″ (Act No. 1 of 2005)”.

The university provides academic and research facilities in various streams to the students studying in various government colleges (Medical, Dental, Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical) and private colleges/ institutions affiliated to this university, according to the varsity website.

