Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48000 teacher posts

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Vacancies for 48000 Level 1,2 posts for teachers in Rajasthan govt schools on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in , from December 21,2022.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48000 teacher posts
Rajasthan RSMSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) today released the online application forms for the recruitment of teachers through the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam Test (REET) 2023. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website of RSMSSB – smssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

The registration link for the Rajasthan RSMSSB teacher recruitment process for govt schools will be open from December 19, 2022 to January 19, 2023. A total vacancy of 48000 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to apply for Rajasthan RSMSSB teacher recruitment?

Step 1 : Go to the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2 : On the homepage, Click the “Apply” link for teacher recruitment.

Step 3 : On the new page, fill in the details and generate the login ID

Step 4 : Now log in with the registered ID and apply for the desired post.

Step 5 : Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 6 : Pay the registration fee and submit.

Step 7 : Download and take a printout of the application form and save it for further use.

For any more details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Who can apply for the Rajasthan RSMSSB teacher recruitment ?

There are two different stages of this recruitment Level 1 & 2. Level 1 deals with the primary(school) level of recruitment, and level 2 deals with the upper primary (schools). 

Level 1 (Primary School) – The candidate should be a graduate in any field from a recognized university and should be Ded/BEIEd and REET qualified.

Level 2 (Upper Primary School) – The candidate should be a graduate in any field from a recognized university and should be BEd/BEId and REET qualified.

