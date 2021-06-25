Rajasthan RSMSSB Rajasthan stenographer answer key 2021 released

RSMSSB stenographer answer key 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the answer key and master question paper for the stenographer phase 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who appeared in the exam can access the answer key through the website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on March 21 and was held in two shifts — morning session from 8 am to 11 am, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Candidates can check the RSMSSB steno answer key 2021 set wise A, B, C, D on the official website.

Steps to download RSMSSB stenographer answer key 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of RSMSSB – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download’ under ‘Stenographer 2018: First Answer Key, Code-101B (2nd Paper)’ and ‘Stenographer 2018: First Answer Key, Code-101A (1st Paper)’

Step 3: The answer key will appear in PDF form, download for future purpose

Candidates who have any concern regarding the answer key can raise an objection against the first answer key through online mode. The window to raise objections will be open from June 26-28. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for every objection that they wish to raise using their SSO ID on e-mitra payment gateway. The selected candidates will get remuneration on the basis of the seventh pay commission.