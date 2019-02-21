Rajasthan RSMSSB postpones Agriculture, Anganwadi supervisor exams, check new dates

Rajasthan RSMSSB exams: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has postponed the recruitment examination for the Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor (Anganwadi worker) vacancies. The examination will now be conducted on March 3, which was earlier scheduled on February 10, 2019.

The admit card of the RSMSSB examinations will be available to download from February 25. The candidates need to bring the admit card on the day of recruitment examinations, without it, they will be barred from entering the exam centres.

There are 1832 vacant posts for the Agriculture Surveyor and 309 for Anganwadi Supervisor.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

Exam pattern:

The paper will consist of Multiple Choice Questions consisting four options. The examination will be of two hours.

Salary:

The candidates will get a remuneration on the basis of seventh pay commission.

For details regarding the examination, the candidates may visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

