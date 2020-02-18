Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: Last date to apply for 4207 posts

RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image) RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image)

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will conclude the application process for the patwari jobs. The last date to apply is February 19. A total of 4,207 posts were advertised under the RSMSSB Patwari notification in January 2020. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Those in the age group of 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2020 having a bachelor’s level degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or any other equivalent education can apply. Moreover, having knowledge of Hindi is an important criterion.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajastha.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘recruitment advertisement’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply online’ nest to patwari recruitment link

Step 4: Again click on ‘apply online’ button

Step 5: Click on ‘registration’ to fill details and verify

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment and submit

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: Fee

The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwD, the fee is Rs 250 and for those from EWS, OBC it is Rs 350.

Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari recruitment: Salary

Candidates will have to clear a preliminary exam, main exam and an interview and document verification round to be eligible for the job. Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances.

