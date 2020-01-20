Rajasthan RSMSSB patwari recruitment for 4207 posts: How to apply, eligibility, syllabus, admit card, exam date

RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: Check eligibility here RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: Check eligibility here

RSMSSB patwari recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur will be releasing the online application for the post of patwari. A total of 4,207 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in and apply online. The application process will start today and will close on February 19. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam — prelims, mains and interview — the dates of which are yet to be announced.

The aspirant has to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwD, the fee is Rs 250 and for those from EWS and from OBC category, it is Rs 350.

Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: The applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is 40 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or equivalent to be eligible to apply. Working knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture is mandatory.

To apply, the candidates need to visit the official website and click on apply online against the RSMSSB Patwari application link. They need to upload the required documents supporting their education and category (if any) claims. Stay tuned to this page as we will update more information here.

For reservation rules for those applying under the sports quota, ex-servicemen and so on can check the official notification.

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 20,800. The admit card or hall ticket will be released online only.

