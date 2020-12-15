Rajasthan RSSB patwari recruitment exam dates released, check schedule

RSMSSB patwari recruitment exam 2020: The recruitment exam will be held from January 10 to 24. Representational image/ file

RSSB patwari recruitment exam 2020: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has released the dates for the recruitment exams for the post of patwari. As per the schedule, the exam will be held from January 10 to 24 in various shifts. The morning shift will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 am, while the afternoon shift from 2:30 to 5:30 pm.

As per the notice, the direct recruitment exam will be held as per the first character of the candidate’s name mentioned in the application form. The hall ticket for the exam will be issued shortly, and candidates can download it from the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be held in three stages- prelims, mains, and interview. The candidates will be selected for 4,207 vacancies. The notification was earlier advertised in 2019, and over a lakh candidates applied for the posts.

Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances. For reservation rules for those applying under the sports quota, ex-servicemen and so on can check the official notification.

