Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari notification: 4207 posts to be filled, check criteria

RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari notification: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image) RSMSSB Rajasthan Patwari notification: Apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image)

Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has invited applications for the post of patwari. A total of 4,207 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application process will begin from January 20 till February 19. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam — prelims, mains and interview — the dates of which are yet to be announced.

Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or equivalent to be eligible to apply. Working knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture is mandatory.

Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Fee

Applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 450. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PwD, the fee is Rs 250 and for those from EWS, OBC it is Rs 350.

Rajasthan RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be hired at a monthly salary of Rs 20,800

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd