Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam date announced 

RSSB patwari recruitment exam 2021: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur has released the dates for the recruitment exams for the post of patwari. As per the schedule, the exam will be held on October 23 and 24, 2021. The notice was released on Thursday at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the detailed exam schedule will be announced in due course of time. The exam was being held to fill 4421 posts but the board had increased the number of vacancies in July. Now, the number of vacancies for the patwari post is 5,378. Applicant should have a bachelor’s degree or vocational training scheme or three-year diploma or equivalent to be eligible to apply. Working knowledge of Hindi and Rajasthani culture is mandatory.

Those who clear all rounds and are finally selected will get a monthly salary of Rs 20,800 with allowances. For reservation rules for those applying under the sports quota, ex-servicemen and so on can check the official notification.

The hall ticket for the exam will be soon issued and candidates will be able to download it from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for a recruitment exam — prelims, mains and interview — the dates of which are yet to be announced.